Wade G W & Inc. Sells 99,236 Shares of Markforged Holding Co. (NYSE:MKFG)

Wade G W & Inc. reduced its position in Markforged Holding Co. (NYSE:MKFG – Get Rating) by 78.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,236 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Markforged were worth $145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Markforged in the 3rd quarter worth $17,592,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Markforged in the 3rd quarter worth $6,643,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Markforged in the 3rd quarter worth $887,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Markforged in the 4th quarter worth $1,414,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Markforged by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,856,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,627,000 after buying an additional 1,596,527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Markforged from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.25.

Shares of Markforged stock opened at $3.32 on Friday. Markforged Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $2.95 and a 1 year high of $11.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.98.

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $26.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.70 million. Equities analysts expect that Markforged Holding Co. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Markforged Holding Corporation produces and sells 3D printers, materials, software, and other related services worldwide. The company offers desktop, industrial, and metal 3D printers; and composite, continuous fiber, and metal parts, as well as advanced 3D printing software. It serves customers in aerospace, military and defense, industrial automation, space exploration, healthcare, and automotive industries.

