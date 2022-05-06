Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 9.97%. Waste Connections’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS.

Waste Connections stock opened at $127.40 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.23. The company has a market cap of $32.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Connections has a 52-week low of $115.75 and a 52-week high of $145.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is currently 37.55%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 4th quarter valued at about $482,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 169.0% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Waste Connections from $147.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Waste Connections in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Waste Connections from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Waste Connections from $149.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Waste Connections in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.38.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

