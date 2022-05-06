Waters (NYSE:WAT) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.90-12.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.86. Waters also updated its Q2 guidance to $2.55-2.65 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:WAT traded down $5.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $327.75. The company had a trading volume of 7,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,415. Waters has a twelve month low of $288.32 and a twelve month high of $428.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $19.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $314.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $331.60.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $690.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.08 million. Waters had a return on equity of 221.08% and a net margin of 24.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Waters will post 12.01 EPS for the current year.

WAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Waters from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Waters from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Waters in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $373.83.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WAT. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Waters by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 272,347 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $101,476,000 after purchasing an additional 29,802 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Waters by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 250,131 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $93,199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,603 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Waters by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 122,180 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $45,525,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Waters by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 109,066 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Waters by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,917 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,304,000 after acquiring an additional 6,381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

