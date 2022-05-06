Watts Water Technologies’ (WTS) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Boenning Scattergood

Boenning Scattergood reissued their neutral rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Watts Water Technologies’ FY2022 earnings at $5.84 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.08 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $148.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $165.00 to $147.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a neutral rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Watts Water Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $144.00.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE WTS opened at $132.30 on Wednesday. Watts Water Technologies has a twelve month low of $124.20 and a twelve month high of $212.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $138.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.98.

Watts Water Technologies ( NYSE:WTS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.26. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $463.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Watts Water Technologies will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. This is a positive change from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.73%.

In related news, insider Elie Melhem sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total transaction of $812,224.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WTS. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 688.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Watts Water Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

About Watts Water Technologies (Get Rating)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products, solution, and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.