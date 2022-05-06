Waves Enterprise Price Down 8.8% This Week (WEST)

Waves Enterprise (WEST) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 6th. Waves Enterprise has a total market capitalization of $6.50 million and approximately $245,167.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Waves Enterprise has traded 8.8% lower against the dollar. One Waves Enterprise coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000433 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 1,419.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00047441 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002798 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002221 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.92 or 0.00220812 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $172.13 or 0.00477653 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.08 or 0.00039398 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71,428.95 or 1.99854626 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Waves Enterprise Profile

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Waves Enterprise is wavesenterprise.com . Waves Enterprise’s official message board is medium.com/@wavesenterprise

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

Buying and Selling Waves Enterprise

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Enterprise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waves Enterprise should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Waves Enterprise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

