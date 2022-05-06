Wayfair (NYSE:W) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.47 EPS

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.96) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.43) by $0.47, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 10.52% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Wayfair stock opened at $60.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of -48.42 and a beta of 2.89. Wayfair has a 12 month low of $65.32 and a 12 month high of $339.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.73.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Wayfair from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Wayfair from $256.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Wayfair from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Wayfair from $108.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Wayfair from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.58.

In other news, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,252 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.94, for a total value of $127,628.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,566,441.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 6,101 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total value of $622,118.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,788 shares in the company, valued at $5,994,612.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 11,599 shares of company stock valued at $1,233,647 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in W. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 131,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 119,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,631,000 after purchasing an additional 30,909 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

