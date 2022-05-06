WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz (ETR:WCMK) Shares Down 0.4%

Shares of WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG (ETR:WCMK – Get Rating) fell 0.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as €4.62 ($4.86) and last traded at €4.66 ($4.91). 5,793 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 21,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at €4.68 ($4.93).

The firm has a market cap of $701.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €5.22 and a 200 day moving average of €5.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.84.

WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz Company Profile (ETR:WCMK)

WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG is a real estate investment firm. It previously operated as an international industrial company. WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG was founded in 1766 and is based in Frankfurt am Main, Germany.

