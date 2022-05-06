We Are One Seven LLC Buys 3,644 Shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB)

We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB – Get Rating) by 46.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,563 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. McDonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $4,393,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after acquiring an additional 4,698 shares during the period.

Shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $35.71 on Friday. X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $35.60 and a 52-week high of $40.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.51.

