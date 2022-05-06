We Are One Seven LLC Buys Shares of 2,361 Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DOV. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Dover by 202.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,435,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $534,210,000 after buying an additional 2,297,892 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Dover by 48.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,117,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,837,000 after buying an additional 364,388 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in Dover by 80.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 640,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,330,000 after buying an additional 286,301 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Dover by 75.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 287,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,293,000 after buying an additional 123,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Dover by 198.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 162,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,315,000 after buying an additional 108,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Dover from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Dover from $161.00 to $159.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Dover from $187.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Dover from $170.00 to $162.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dover currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.08.

In related news, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 31,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total transaction of $4,945,018.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 3,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.43, for a total value of $504,324.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:DOV opened at $135.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.42. Dover Co. has a 1 year low of $131.03 and a 1 year high of $184.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Dover’s payout ratio is 26.04%.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

