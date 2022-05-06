We Are One Seven LLC Buys Shares of 6,931 SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,460,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MDYG opened at $68.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.16. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.36 and a 52-week high of $84.31.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

