We Are One Seven LLC Has $481,000 Stock Holdings in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in ExlService were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ExlService during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ExlService during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of ExlService during the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ExlService during the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of ExlService by 188.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Get ExlService alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EXLS shares. Cowen upped their target price on ExlService from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on ExlService from $138.00 to $146.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com upgraded ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded ExlService from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ExlService presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.33.

In other news, SVP Ajay Ayyappan bought 1,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $136.04 per share, with a total value of $171,818.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Anita Mahon bought 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $138.05 per share, with a total value of $158,757.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 4,613 shares of company stock valued at $604,726 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EXLS stock opened at $138.39 on Friday. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.46 and a twelve month high of $154.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $137.90 and its 200-day moving average is $132.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 39.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.97.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $329.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.04 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 10.00%. ExlService’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ExlService (Get Rating)

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services across the insurance industry in areas, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.