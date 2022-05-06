We Are One Seven LLC Has $522,000 Stock Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KEY. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 54,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in KeyCorp by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 456,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,870,000 after acquiring an additional 7,074 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in KeyCorp by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 899,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,487,000 after acquiring an additional 86,064 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,107,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in KeyCorp by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 50,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. 83.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $20.50 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.83.

In other KeyCorp news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,362 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $122,575.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEY opened at $19.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.90 and a fifty-two week high of $27.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.55.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.04). KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 31.30%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

