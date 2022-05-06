We Are One Seven LLC Raises Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 114.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,944 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in FedEx by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,362,916 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $298,874,000 after buying an additional 74,013 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,261,999 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $496,034,000 after buying an additional 583,900 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in FedEx by 240.5% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 37,096 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $8,135,000 after buying an additional 26,200 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in FedEx by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,657 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 28,391 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $7,343,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FDX opened at $207.24 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $192.82 and a one year high of $319.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.32.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $23.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.33 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 5.60%. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 20.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.75%.

In other news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total transaction of $767,882.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FDX. Credit Suisse Group set a $294.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $333.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $297.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $330.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.55.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

