Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Darling Ingredients (DAR)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Darling Ingredients (NYSE: DAR) recently:

4/25/2022 – Darling Ingredients is now covered by analysts at Cowen Inc.. They set a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock.

4/21/2022 – Darling Ingredients was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Darling Ingredients Inc. is a provider of rendering, cooking oil and bakery waste recycling and recovery solutions. It collects and transforms all aspects of animal by-product streams into broadly used and specialty ingredients, such as gelatin, edible fats, feed-grade fats, animal proteins and meals, plasma, pet food ingredients, organic fertilizers, yellow grease, fuel feedstock, green energy, natural casings and hides. The Company also provides grease trap services to food service establishments, environmental services to food processors and sells restaurant cooking oil delivery and collection equipment. Darling Ingredients Inc., formerly known as Darling International Inc., is headquartered in Irving, Texas. “

4/20/2022 – Darling Ingredients had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $85.00 to $95.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/19/2022 – Darling Ingredients was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/19/2022 – Darling Ingredients was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $91.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Darling Ingredients Inc. is a provider of rendering, cooking oil and bakery waste recycling and recovery solutions. It collects and transforms all aspects of animal by-product streams into broadly used and specialty ingredients, such as gelatin, edible fats, feed-grade fats, animal proteins and meals, plasma, pet food ingredients, organic fertilizers, yellow grease, fuel feedstock, green energy, natural casings and hides. The Company also provides grease trap services to food service establishments, environmental services to food processors and sells restaurant cooking oil delivery and collection equipment. Darling Ingredients Inc., formerly known as Darling International Inc., is headquartered in Irving, Texas. “

3/28/2022 – Darling Ingredients was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/17/2022 – Darling Ingredients was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/14/2022 – Darling Ingredients had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $100.00 to $115.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/14/2022 – Darling Ingredients had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Capital.

3/7/2022 – Darling Ingredients was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

NYSE DAR traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,221,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,363,074. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.12. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.70 and a twelve month high of $87.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 1.11.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.12. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 20.29%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Darling Ingredients’s revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP John Bullock sold 5,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.67, for a total value of $485,438.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Rick A. Elrod sold 54,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total transaction of $4,137,564.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 61,005 shares of company stock worth $4,679,904 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DAR. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Darling Ingredients by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,467,000 after acquiring an additional 5,334 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Darling Ingredients by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 521,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,278,000 after acquiring an additional 234,330 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Darling Ingredients by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 232,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,089,000 after acquiring an additional 18,381 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its stake in Darling Ingredients by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 92,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,762,000 after acquiring an additional 12,027 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Darling Ingredients by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,606,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,528,000 after acquiring an additional 161,202 shares during the period. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

