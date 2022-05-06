Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) Price Target to $38.00

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.72% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on EBS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Emergent BioSolutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Emergent BioSolutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.57.

EBS opened at $32.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.00. Emergent BioSolutions has a 1-year low of $29.88 and a 1-year high of $68.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.98.

Emergent BioSolutions ( NYSE:EBS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.05). Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 8.96%. The business had revenue of $307.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.54 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Emergent BioSolutions will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 1.2% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 178,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 2.3% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 512,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,037,000 after acquiring an additional 11,710 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 258.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 95,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,920,000 after purchasing an additional 68,843 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 14,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 51.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 11,152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response solutions that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs) in the United States. The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

