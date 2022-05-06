Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Cannell & Co.

Cannell & Co. lessened its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 28.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,030 shares during the period. Cannell & Co.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter worth $1,046,312,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 738,917.8% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 5,557,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,897,000 after acquiring an additional 5,556,662 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,077,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,906,415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710,324 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 145.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,452,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640,593 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter valued at about $118,456,000. Institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total transaction of $1,008,788.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $954,482.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WFC stock opened at $44.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.93. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $41.47 and a 12-month high of $60.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $170.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.14.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 25.35%. The firm had revenue of $17.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.79%.

WFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $58.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.78.

About Wells Fargo & Company (Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.