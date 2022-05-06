Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 128,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,386 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $6,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 11,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth $304,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 469,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,549,000 after acquiring an additional 107,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 86.5% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 84,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,076,000 after acquiring an additional 39,404 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total transaction of $1,008,788.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,478 shares in the company, valued at $954,482.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WFC traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,198,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,645,460. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $169.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.14. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $41.47 and a twelve month high of $60.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.93.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $17.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.82 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 12.20%. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.79%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $58.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Citigroup raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.78.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

