Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Short Interest Up 17.1% in April

Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,820,000 shares, a growth of 17.1% from the March 31st total of 6,680,000 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WDC shares. TheStreet raised shares of Western Digital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Western Digital from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.67.

In related news, insider Srinivasan Sivaram sold 11,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total transaction of $607,350.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WDC. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Western Digital during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in Western Digital by 6,375.0% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Western Digital by 74.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 526 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Western Digital during the third quarter worth about $34,000. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Digital stock opened at $61.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Western Digital has a 1 year low of $43.85 and a 1 year high of $78.19. The company has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.08.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 20.88%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Western Digital will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

