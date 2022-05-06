Westshore Terminals Investment (OTCMKTS:WTSHF) Price Target Raised to C$27.00

Westshore Terminals Investment (OTCMKTS:WTSHF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, TD Securities upped their price target on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.60.

Westshore Terminals Investment stock remained flat at $$26.42 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 955. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.03. Westshore Terminals Investment has a 1-year low of $13.24 and a 1-year high of $28.75.

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation operates a coal storage and loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia. The company has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia, Alberta, and the Northwestern United States. Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

