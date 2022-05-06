Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.26 EPS

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Willdan Group had a positive return on equity of 2.47% and a negative net margin of 2.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share.

NASDAQ WLDN traded down $0.90 on Friday, hitting $26.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,012. Willdan Group has a 52-week low of $25.22 and a 52-week high of $43.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.32. The firm has a market cap of $354.98 million, a P/E ratio of -38.41 and a beta of 1.23.

In other news, CEO Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 31,904 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $894,588.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Creighton K. Early sold 8,224 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $230,600.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 80,601 shares of company stock valued at $2,272,800. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Willdan Group by 652.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 89,478 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after buying an additional 77,580 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Willdan Group by 683.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,229 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 31,603 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Willdan Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 756,312 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,623,000 after buying an additional 14,474 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Willdan Group by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,883 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after buying an additional 9,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Willdan Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $346,000. 75.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WLDN shares. TheStreet cut Willdan Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Willdan Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Willdan Group Company Profile

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services, as well as software and data analytics.

