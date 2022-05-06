Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Stock Rating Lowered by Gordon Haskett

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Gordon Haskett from an “accumulate” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on WSM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $250.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.53.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WSM traded down $8.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $123.76. 98,110 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,150,045. The company has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $146.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.96. Williams-Sonoma has a twelve month low of $127.85 and a twelve month high of $223.32.

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $5.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 73.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma will post 15.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total value of $3,040,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 2,030 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total transaction of $312,315.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,030 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,666 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 154.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 173 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. 99.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.