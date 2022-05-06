Wing Finance Market Capitalization Achieves $15.88 Million (WING)

Wing Finance (WING) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. One Wing Finance coin can now be bought for $6.34 or 0.00017519 BTC on popular exchanges. Wing Finance has a market capitalization of $15.88 million and approximately $1.70 million worth of Wing Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Wing Finance has traded down 16.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Wing Finance alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded up 35% against the dollar and now trades at $66.29 or 0.00183188 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002764 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001652 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.55 or 0.00222619 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.82 or 0.00483142 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.34 or 0.00039630 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $72,663.63 or 2.00815882 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wing Finance Coin Profile

Wing Finance launched on September 8th, 2020. Wing Finance’s total supply is 3,427,419 coins and its circulating supply is 2,504,875 coins. Wing Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. During 2020, a vote was held and WING holders decided to lower WING's final total supply to 5 million and adjust WING's distribution rate. “

Buying and Selling Wing Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wing Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wing Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wing Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wing Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.