WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE) Trading 0.4% Higher

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $38.18 and last traded at $38.11. 90,162 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 184,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.96.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.79.

Get WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is a positive change from WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 9,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 35,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.