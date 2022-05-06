WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE) Trading 0.4% Higher

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $38.18 and last traded at $38.11. 90,162 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 184,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.96.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.79.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is a positive change from WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.
