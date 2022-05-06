Witan Investment Trust to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.40 (LON:WTAN)

Witan Investment Trust (LON:WTAN – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, May 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) per share on Friday, June 10th. This represents a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON WTAN traded down GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 215.50 ($2.69). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,188,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,224,086. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.79, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of £1.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33. Witan Investment Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 203 ($2.54) and a twelve month high of GBX 257.50 ($3.22). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 223.60 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 237.33.

In other Witan Investment Trust news, insider Andrew Ross acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 225 ($2.81) per share, for a total transaction of £112,500 ($140,537.16).

Witan Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Witan Investment Services Limited. The fund is co-managed by Artemis Investment Management LLP, Lindsell Train Limited, Heronbridge Investment Management LLP, MFS International (UK) Limited, Veritas Asset Management LLP, Lansdowne Partners (UK) LLP, Marathon Asset Management, LLP, Matthews International Capital Management, LLC, Trilogy Global Advisors, LLC, Pzena Investment Management LLC, Tweedy, Browne Company LLC, and GQG Partners, LLC.

