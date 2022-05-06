Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Sets New 12-Month Low at $68.35

Shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $68.35 and last traded at $68.87, with a volume of 4692 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $74.09.

WIX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on Wix.com from $320.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Wix.com from $215.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Wix.com from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Wix.com from $290.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Wix.com from $170.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.53.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.12 and a 200-day moving average of $128.47.

Wix.com ( NASDAQ:WIX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The information services provider reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.35). Wix.com had a negative net margin of 14.03% and a negative return on equity of 94.76%. The business had revenue of $328.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.80 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.80) earnings per share. Wix.com’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Wix.com Ltd. will post -5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 1.8% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,954 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 70.2% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 160 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 1.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,233 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Wix.com by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Wix.com by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,348 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Company Profile (NASDAQ:WIX)

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

