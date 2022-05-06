Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Sets New 12-Month Low at $68.35

Shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $68.35 and last traded at $68.87, with a volume of 4692 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $74.09.
WIX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on Wix.com from $320.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Wix.com from $215.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Wix.com from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Wix.com from $290.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Wix.com from $170.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.53.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.12 and a 200-day moving average of $128.47.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 1.8% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,954 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 70.2% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 160 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 1.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,233 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Wix.com by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Wix.com by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,348 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.
Wix.com Company Profile (NASDAQ:WIX)
Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Wix.com (WIX)
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
- Is This The Bottom For Papa John’s International?
- Kellogg Company Flexes Pricing Power, Shares Move Higher
- Peak Growth Is Over For Etsy
Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.