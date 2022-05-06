Wolverine Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 500,000 Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKHU)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKHU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,004,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BRKHU. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Burtech Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $265,000. RPO LLC bought a new stake in Burtech Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $411,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Burtech Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $500,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Burtech Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $742,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Burtech Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $872,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKHU traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.02. 300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,277. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.03. Burtech Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.94 and a one year high of $10.10.

Burtech Acquisition Corp. focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in technology industry in the Americas. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

