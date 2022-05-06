Wolverine Asset Management LLC Invests $4.07 Million in Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:MEOA)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:MEOA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 407,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,065,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned about 2.55% of Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $3,639,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MEOA traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,613. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.05. Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.91 and a 52-week high of $10.60.

Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Waxahachie, Texas.

