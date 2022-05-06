Wolverine Asset Management LLC Takes $4.70 Million Position in BioPlus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOSU)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioPlus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOSU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 470,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,703,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BIOSU. Condor Capital Management purchased a new stake in BioPlus Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BioPlus Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in BioPlus Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BioPlus Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $621,000. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BioPlus Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,000,000.

Get BioPlus Acquisition alerts:

Shares of BioPlus Acquisition stock remained flat at $$10.04 on Friday. 25 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,045. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.00. BioPlus Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.93 and a 12-month high of $10.07.

BioPlus Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on companies in the life sciences industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIOSU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioPlus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOSU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BioPlus Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioPlus Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.