WOO Network (WOO) 1-Day Volume Hits $26.36 Million

WOO Network (WOO) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. During the last seven days, WOO Network has traded 16.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One WOO Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000901 BTC on exchanges. WOO Network has a total market capitalization of $338.75 million and approximately $26.36 million worth of WOO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35,974.01 or 0.99998614 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002782 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002778 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002893 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.75 or 0.00029877 BTC.

WOO Network Coin Profile

WOO is a coin. WOO Network’s total supply is 2,989,743,330 coins and its circulating supply is 1,044,818,663 coins. WOO Network’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wootrade features alpha-based market-making abilities via partnerships with the leading quantitative trading teams globally. This platform has achieved a self-reinforcing and mutually beneficial dynamic between traders, exchanges, market-makers and investors all tied together by the WOO token. “

Buying and Selling WOO Network

