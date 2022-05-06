Workiva (NYSE:WK) PT Lowered to $109.00

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $127.00 to $109.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 32.36% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on WK. Citigroup initiated coverage on Workiva in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Workiva from $190.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Workiva in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Workiva in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Workiva has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

NYSE WK opened at $82.35 on Wednesday. Workiva has a fifty-two week low of $77.06 and a fifty-two week high of $173.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of -86.68 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $105.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.24.

Workiva ( NYSE:WK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.10. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 39.05% and a negative net margin of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $129.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. Workiva’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Workiva will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 3,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $411,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert H. Herz sold 1,500 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.71, for a total transaction of $143,565.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,975 shares of company stock worth $1,271,908. 12.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its stake in shares of Workiva by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 2,276 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Workiva during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,242,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Workiva by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 187,147 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,083,000 after purchasing an additional 12,126 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Workiva by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,186 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 5,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in shares of Workiva during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,950,000. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

