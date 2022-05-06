Worksport (OTCMKTS:WKSP) Trading Up 6.9%

Worksport Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WKSP – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 6.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.49 and last traded at $2.48. Approximately 66,756 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 169,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.32.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.10.

Get Worksport alerts:

Worksport (OTCMKTS:WKSP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter. Worksport had a negative return on equity of 34.32% and a negative net margin of 2,598.03%. As a group, analysts forecast that Worksport Ltd. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WKSP. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Worksport during the 3rd quarter valued at about $538,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Worksport in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Worksport during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Worksport during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Worksport Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WKSP)

Worksport Ltd., through its subsidiary, designs, manufactures, and distributes truck tonneau covers in Canada and the United States. The company offers soft cover (SC) and tough cover (TC) tonneau covers, including SC3, a tri-fold cover that seals around the truck bed with a rubber gasket designed to protect cargo from moisture and debris; SC3pro that allows the operator to open the cover by pulling a release cable; and TC3, a thick aluminum tri-cover panel with a honey-comb core coated in a durable black scratch-resistant powder coating.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Worksport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worksport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.