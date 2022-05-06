Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Analysts expect Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.84 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Worthington Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.66 to $1.01. Worthington Industries reported earnings per share of $2.33 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 63.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Worthington Industries will report full year earnings of $6.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.37 to $6.75. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $5.26. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Worthington Industries.

Get Worthington Industries alerts:

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.24). Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 8.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. Worthington Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on WOR. Zacks Investment Research raised Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, March 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Worthington Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, Director Sidney A. Ribeau sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total value of $457,280.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 58,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,344,145.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eric M. Smolenski sold 4,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total value of $251,400.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 441.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 103,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,449,000 after buying an additional 84,300 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Worthington Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Worthington Industries in the third quarter worth $5,501,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Worthington Industries by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 128,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,049,000 after purchasing an additional 45,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 685.6% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 9,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 8,323 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WOR traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.01. 3,456 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,279. Worthington Industries has a 1-year low of $46.03 and a 1-year high of $72.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 14.07%.

About Worthington Industries (Get Rating)

Worthington Industries, Inc, an industrial manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in North America and internationally. It operates through Steel Processing, Consumer Products, Building Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions segments. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, heavy-truck, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, office furniture, and office equipment markets.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Worthington Industries (WOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.