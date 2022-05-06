Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 19th.

WOR stock traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.78. The stock had a trading volume of 287,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,969. Worthington Industries has a 1-year low of $45.10 and a 1-year high of $72.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.99 and a 200 day moving average of $54.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.99.

Worthington Industries ( NYSE:WOR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 8.78%. The business’s revenue was up 81.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Worthington Industries will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sidney A. Ribeau sold 8,000 shares of Worthington Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total value of $457,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,344,145.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric M. Smolenski sold 4,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total transaction of $251,400.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Worthington Industries in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Worthington Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Worthington Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. 45.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Worthington Industries, Inc, an industrial manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in North America and internationally. It operates through Steel Processing, Consumer Products, Building Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions segments. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, heavy-truck, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, office furniture, and office equipment markets.

