WPP (NYSE:WPP) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WPP (NYSE:WPP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WPP is in marketing communications services. They are made up of companies in: Advertising; Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; Branding & Identity; Healthcare Communications; Digital, eCommerce & Shopper Marketing; Specialist Communications. “

WPP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oddo Bhf cut WPP from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays cut WPP from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on WPP from GBX 1,185 ($14.80) to GBX 1,230 ($15.37) in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on WPP from GBX 1,200 ($14.99) to GBX 1,210 ($15.12) in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut WPP from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $787.00.

WPP traded down $2.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $59.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,109. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.86. WPP has a 12-month low of $58.82 and a 12-month high of $83.69.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $1.2505 dividend. This is a positive change from WPP’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.87. This represents a yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in WPP by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 716,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,104,000 after purchasing an additional 53,544 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in WPP by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 644,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,684,000 after purchasing an additional 38,168 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WPP by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 499,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,707,000 after buying an additional 34,758 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of WPP by 86.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 181,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,723,000 after buying an additional 84,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of WPP by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 138,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,457,000 after buying an additional 3,968 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.07% of the company’s stock.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

