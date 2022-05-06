Wrap Technologies (OTCMKTS:WRTC) Trading 2.7% Higher

Wrap Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WRTC – Get Rating) traded up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.80 and last traded at $2.66. 224,419 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 805,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.59.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.64.

About Wrap Technologies

Wrap Technologies, Inc operates as a development stage security technology company. It focuses on delivering solutions to customers, primarily law enforcement and security personnel. The firm products includes BolaWrap 100, which is a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar tether to entangle an individual at a range of 10-25 feet.

