Wüstenrot & Württembergische (ETR:WUW) Trading Up 1.2%

Wüstenrot & Württembergische AG (ETR:WUW – Get Rating) was up 1.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €18.28 ($19.24) and last traded at €18.22 ($19.18). Approximately 27,605 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €18.00 ($18.95).
The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €18.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €18.09.
About Wüstenrot & Württembergische (ETR:WUW)
