WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.92-1.02 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.09-1.14 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.12 billion.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WW. TheStreet lowered WW International from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on WW International from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup reiterated a positive rating on shares of WW International in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. KeyCorp downgraded WW International from a sector weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on WW International from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.00.

WW traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.83. 2,282,652 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,376,153. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.76. The company has a market cap of $688.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.58. WW International has a one year low of $8.83 and a one year high of $41.13.

WW International ( NASDAQ:WW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $297.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.60 million. WW International had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 5.52%. WW International’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that WW International will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in WW International by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 923,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,903,000 after purchasing an additional 97,579 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of WW International by 2.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 548,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,010,000 after acquiring an additional 13,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of WW International by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and Web-based products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.

