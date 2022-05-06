Wytec International (WYTC) Announces May 10th IPO

Wytec International (WYTC) plans to raise $16 million in an initial public offering (IPO) on Tuesday, May 10th, IPO Scoop reports. The company plans to issue 3,800,000 shares at a price of $4.25 per share.

In the last year, Wytec International generated $390,000 in revenue and had a net loss of $3.6 million.

EF Hutton acted as the underwriter for the IPO.

Wytec International provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “(Note: This is an IPO – unit offering. IPOScoop has NO CALL on unit IPOs unless the deal is a SPAC, aka a blank check. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and two warrants, each to buy one share of common stock at an assumed IPO price of $4.25 per unit, according to the S-1/A filing dated May 4, 2022. The stock’s proposed symbol is “WYTC” – and the warrant’s proposed symbol is “WYTCW” – both on NASDAQ.) We are a designer and developer of small cell technology and wide area networks to support 5G cell phone network coverage across the U.S. Founded in 2011, Wytec offers in-building and citywide 5G solutions using multiple 5G equipment vendors in combination with its patented LPN-16 small cell technology to complete its network designs. The company has a contract with the Laredo Independent School District in Laredo, Texas, to enhance cellular solutions at 42 buildings in the school district. Note: For the 12 months ended Dec. 31, 2021, Wytec had revenue of $394,148 – or $0.39 million, as shown in the chart below, and a net loss of $3.64 million, according to the prospectus (S-1/A dated April 20, 2022). **Note: As of Dec. 31, 2021, Wytec had an accumulated deficit of $25.72 million. (Note: Wytec International increased the size of its unit IPO to 3.75 million units, up from 2.91 million units, and cut the price to $4.25, down from a price range of $4.15 to $6.15, according to an S-1/A filing dated May 4, 2022. Under the new terms filed May 4, 2022, the IPO’s estimated proceeds are $15.94 million. The IPO’s initial size was 3.88 million units at $4.15 to $6.15, according to an S-1/A dated Jan. 24, 2022. Wytec International updated its IPO prospectus in an S-1/A filing dated April 20, 2022, with updated financials for the year ended Dec. 31, 2021.) “.

Wytec International was founded in 2011 and has 8 employees. The company is located at 19206 Huebner Road, Suite 202 San Antonio, Texas 78258 and can be reached via phone at 210-233-8980.

