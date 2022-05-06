X-trackers International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:HAUZ) Trading Up 0.4%

X-trackers International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:HAUZ – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.95 and last traded at $24.91. Approximately 208,135 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 181% from the average daily volume of 74,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.80.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HAUZ. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in X-trackers International Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of X-trackers International Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $355,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of X-trackers International Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $974,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of X-trackers International Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,756,000.

