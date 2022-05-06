XcelToken Plus Hits Market Cap of $363,981.73 (XLAB)

XcelToken Plus (XLAB) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 6th. In the last seven days, XcelToken Plus has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar. One XcelToken Plus coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. XcelToken Plus has a market cap of $363,981.73 and approximately $14,159.00 worth of XcelToken Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,348.47 or 1.00033396 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002769 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002766 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002892 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.76 or 0.00029765 BTC.

About XcelToken Plus

XcelToken Plus (XLAB) is a coin. XcelToken Plus’ total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,999,840,391 coins. XcelToken Plus’ official website is www.xceltrip.com . XcelToken Plus’ official Twitter account is @xceltoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XcelToken Exchange is fully backed by XcelTrip, XcelToken (Utility Token) and XcelPay Wallet that provides secured crypto trading with hot and cold wallets. “

XcelToken Plus Coin Trading

