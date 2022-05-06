Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $24.75, but opened at $25.94. Xencor shares last traded at $24.90, with a volume of 1,033 shares.

The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $1.09. Xencor had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 30.04%. The business had revenue of $85.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Xencor’s revenue was up 152.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on XNCR. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Xencor in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Xencor from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Xencor in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Xencor from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.50.

In related news, CFO John J. Kuch sold 971 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total transaction of $28,994.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 2,929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $87,577.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,524 shares of company stock valued at $279,886. 3.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XNCR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Xencor during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Xencor during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Xencor during the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Xencor by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Xencor during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 0.80.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc is biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

