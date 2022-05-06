XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE:XL) Shares Sold by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE:XL – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,029,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,714 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. owned 0.74% of XL Fleet worth $3,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in XL Fleet by 8.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,227,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,560,000 after acquiring an additional 94,352 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in XL Fleet by 54.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 363,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after acquiring an additional 128,766 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in XL Fleet by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 208,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 24,054 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in XL Fleet by 13.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 143,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 16,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in XL Fleet in the fourth quarter valued at $268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XL opened at $1.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.02. XL Fleet Corp. has a 1 year low of $1.38 and a 1 year high of $9.64. The company has a market capitalization of $212.12 million, a PE ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.95.

XL Fleet ( NYSE:XL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. XL Fleet had a net margin of 184.55% and a negative return on equity of 13.89%. The business had revenue of $8.03 million during the quarter.

XL Fleet Corp. provides fleet electrification solutions for commercial vehicles in North America. Its products include hybrid electric drive systems are comprised of an electric motor that is mounted onto the vehicle's drive shaft, an inverter motor controller, and a lithium-ion battery pack to store energy to be used for propulsion; plug-in hybrid electric drive system, which are fitted to vehicles.

