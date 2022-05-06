XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. XOMA had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 14.57%.

XOMA stock traded up $1.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.12. 42,565 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,230. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.08. XOMA has a 52-week low of $17.86 and a 52-week high of $39.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.89 million, a PE ratio of 127.48 and a beta of 1.09.

Several brokerages have weighed in on XOMA. TheStreet upgraded XOMA from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com cut XOMA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of XOMA in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut XOMA from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, XOMA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

In other XOMA news, CFO Thomas M. Burns sold 2,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $70,216.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO James R. Neal sold 1,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $33,352.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 53,450 shares of company stock valued at $1,553,569. 10.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in XOMA by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 129,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after buying an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of XOMA by 187.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 25,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 16,943 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of XOMA by 276.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 7,259 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of XOMA by 196.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of XOMA by 80.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

XOMA Company Profile (Get Rating)

XOMA Corporation operates as a biotechnology royalty aggregator in Europe, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. The company engages in helping biotech companies for enhancing human health. It acquires the potential future economics associated with pre-commercial therapeutic candidates that have been licensed to pharmaceutical or biotechnology companies.

