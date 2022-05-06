Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Sold by Palladium Partners LLC

Palladium Partners LLC reduced its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $3,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem during the third quarter worth $32,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 503.8% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. 83.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XYL traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.26. 9,322 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,245,498. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a PE ratio of 35.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.08. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.00 and a fifty-two week high of $138.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.72.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 8.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 4,233 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.05, for a total transaction of $351,550.65. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,273,327.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on XYL shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on Xylem from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Xylem from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Xylem from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Xylem in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Xylem from $111.00 to $98.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xylem currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.20.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

