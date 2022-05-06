Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Xylem had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Xylem updated its FY22 guidance to $2.40-2.70 EPS.

Shares of NYSE XYL opened at $86.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a PE ratio of 36.72, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.08. Xylem has a 52-week low of $80.00 and a 52-week high of $138.78.

XYL has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xylem from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $111.00 to $98.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xylem has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.20.

In other news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 4,233 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.05, for a total value of $351,550.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,273,327.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 2,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Xylem by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Xylem by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 14,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in Xylem by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 3,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Xylem by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

