Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a $560.00 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Yamana Gold from C$10.00 to C$10.25 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $5.25 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Friday, February 18th. CSFB set a $5.25 price objective on Yamana Gold and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Yamana Gold currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $62.28.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AUY opened at $5.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.27, a PEG ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.35. Yamana Gold has a 52-week low of $3.70 and a 52-week high of $6.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Yamana Gold ( NYSE:AUY Get Rating ) (TSE:YRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 6.28%. The company had revenue of $503.80 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Yamana Gold will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AUY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Yamana Gold by 67.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,090,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046,440 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 77,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 6,121 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Yamana Gold by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 9,838 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Yamana Gold by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 15,370 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Yamana Gold by 14.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,686,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,116,000 after buying an additional 1,961,792 shares during the last quarter. 46.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Yamana Gold (Get Rating)

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.