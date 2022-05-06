Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 23.92% and a negative return on equity of 16.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS.

Shares of Yum! Brands stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $115.42. 16,529 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,881,005. The stock has a market cap of $33.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.04. Yum! Brands has a 52 week low of $111.63 and a 52 week high of $139.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $119.21 and its 200-day moving average is $124.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Yum! Brands from $142.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America began coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cowen raised Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $134.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Yum! Brands from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Yum! Brands from $156.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Yum! Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.31.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $381,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,168 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,828,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,250 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,839,000 after buying an additional 5,144 shares during the period. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $369,000. Institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

