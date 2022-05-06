Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Stock Holdings Lowered by Barings LLC

Barings LLC lowered its position in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 43.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 225,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171,277 shares during the period. Barings LLC owned 0.05% of Yum China worth $11,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qtron Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Yum China by 80.0% during the third quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 36,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 16,195 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Yum China by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 192,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,612,000 after buying an additional 28,900 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Yum China by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 106,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,299,000 after buying an additional 5,694 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Yum China by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Yum China by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 129,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,429,000 after buying an additional 13,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:YUMC opened at $40.74 on Friday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.55 and a twelve month high of $69.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.34 and a 200-day moving average of $48.41. The firm has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.67.

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.05). Yum China had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.12%.

YUMC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yum China from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Yum China in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Yum China has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.63.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

