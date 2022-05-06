Zacks: Analysts Anticipate First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) to Post $0.91 EPS

Analysts forecast that First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Rating) will announce $0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for First Mid Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.88 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.93. First Mid Bancshares posted earnings per share of $0.98 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Mid Bancshares will report full year earnings of $3.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.62 to $3.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $4.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow First Mid Bancshares.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. First Mid Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 24.32%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FMBH. StockNews.com lowered First Mid Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Mid Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMBH. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in First Mid Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in First Mid Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,844 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 89.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FMBH stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.09. The company had a trading volume of 31,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,414. First Mid Bancshares has a 12 month low of $35.65 and a 12 month high of $45.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $737.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.72 and its 200 day moving average is $41.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.29%.

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

