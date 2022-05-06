Zacks: Analysts Anticipate O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Will Post Earnings of $8.96 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) will report $8.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.66 to $9.38. O’Reilly Automotive reported earnings per share of $8.33 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will report full year earnings of $32.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $31.00 to $33.55. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $36.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $35.40 to $39.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover O’Reilly Automotive.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.48 by ($0.31). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.85% and a negative return on equity of 2,699.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.06 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $837.00 to $788.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $675.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $695.00 to $785.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $720.25.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro bought 80 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $630.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 4,754 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total value of $3,446,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,045,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Conning Inc. grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 821 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 80 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,556 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 566 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY traded up $2.06 on Friday, hitting $605.61. The company had a trading volume of 17,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,480. O’Reilly Automotive has a 52-week low of $519.32 and a 52-week high of $748.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $686.39 and a 200 day moving average of $669.06. The company has a market cap of $40.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.04.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

